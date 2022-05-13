International artist Kendrick Lamar dropped his long-awaited album Mr Morale and The Big Steppers on 13 May

Local rapper Big Xhosa reacted to the Grammy-winning rapper's album, but not in the way people would expect

South African Kendrick Lamar fans set the thread alight with hilarious reactions to Big Xhosa's opinion

It's an exciting time for hip-hop, with internationally acclaimed artist Kendrick Lamar dropping his latest album, Mr Morale and The Big Steppers.

Amongst all the reactions, local rapper Big Xhosa has set tongues wagging with his interesting comment on the new album.

In a tweet, the TikTok hit rapper wrote:

"Kendrick Lamar, I can teach you how to rap. Over the past 5 years, you have been saying the same thing over and over again. I don’t think this is the time for you to drop an album."

Big Xhosa continued his tweet, saying that US rapper Young Thug is better than Kendrick. South African Kendrick fans were not having it and laughed off Big Xhosa with some hilarious memes.

Most tweeps decided that the best tactic was to pretend that Big Xhosa was not even from South Africa.

@GeeendaKid3 commented in response:

"You from Eastern Cape, don't involve us."

@HlengiSensei

"Bro, not this guy involving the whole country in his foolishness haibo."

According to SAHipHopMag, Big Xhosa is not new to addressing international rappers after his viral iVaccine hit during the pandemic in 2021. The local rapper claimed that he would "dethrone" Hotline Bling singer Drake in two years.

Source: Briefly News