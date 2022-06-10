Riky Rick may be gone, but his songs and the impact he had on the South African hip-hop scene live on forever

On this day eight years ago, the late rapper dropped a song that has been described as the best r emix ever released by a South African star

r Amantombazane Remix featured verses from industry heavyweights such as Nadia Nakai, Kwesta, the late DJ Dimplez, Okmalumkookat and many more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick has been described as one of the best hip-hop artists to ever come from Mzansi. The star has been described as one of the pioneers of the industry.

‘Amantombazane Remix’ by Riky Rick featuring Nadia Nakai, Kwesta and DJ Dimplez has reached a new milestone. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his career, the late rapper dropped bangers such as Boss Zonke, Stay Shinning, and You And I, but eight ago today, he released a song that completely transformed the SA hip hop industry.

Amantombazane Remix has been hailed as the best Riky Rick song ever. According to Slikouronlife, the timeless classic features, Mzansi stars such as Nadia Nakai, Kwesta, the late DJ Dimplez, Maggz, Ginger Trill, Kid X and Okmalumkoolkat.

Social media users have been praising the song as it reaches a new milestone. Many said Riky Rick set the bar too high with Amantombazane Remix.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

@HermaineM said:

"Riky Rick gave us Amantombazane, that song is a classic!!"

@Brantley_ZA noted:

"Riky Rick - Amantombazane remix ..still the best remix in hip hop for me."

@MbejeMsizie added:

"Life was nice when Riky Rick released Amantombazane."

@Nompopyy said:

"Riky Rick - Amantombazane Remix ,one of the best remix that ever happened to South African hip hop."

Lira ecstatic after DJ Maphorisa’s Remix of her song Feel Good got a SAMA nomination: “Such special news”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Popular singer Lira could not hide her joy following the nomination of the remix of her song Feel Good at the SAMA awards.

The award-winning vocalist and singer who worked on the song with popular hitmaker DJ Maphorisa said the news was special to her.

Feel Good Remix was nominated in the Remix of the Year category alongside Uhuru by Sun-el Musician, Azana and Da Capo, Ladon by Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo, Mama by Josiah De Desciple, Boohle and Da Capo and Gcina Impilo Yami by Bucy Radebe and DJ Clio.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News