South African rapper and songwriter, Anatti is back to the music scenes after going on hiatus for four years

The rapper shared the great news with Daily Sun, he also opened up about his new single titled 'Amadlozi'

Anatti has collaborated with many artists both locally and internationally, he was part of the writing team for the Grammy award-winning song 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Beyoncé

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anatii returns to music after 4 years. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

The 10 Fingers hitmaker Anatti has opened up to Daily Sun about his first music release since 2018.

He told the publication that his new song Amadlozi, released early last month, November 11, is a continuation of the spiritual awakening he previously highlighted in his song Thixo Onofefe.

"I am answering my fans' prayers." I get spiritual in this single. That is the power of it," he told the publication.

He shared that Amadlozi is a praise call for ancestors. He said the song is about him giving thanks to his ancestors for who he is and who he is becoming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The rapper has also released the visuals of Amadlozi on his social media platforms. Fans and other celebrities, including Pearl Thusi, Emtee, and Bobby Blanco, have since reacted, and many people love the song. @shevnotchenko responded:

"This ain't enough can someone hack Anatii's hard drives... we need more."

@fourexjaguar said:

"2 months back, I came up with a song about AMADLOZI inspired by your Song "Thixo Onofefe," and then now for me to see something like this being released aiiiy, it gives me a crazy feeling."

@ntando_ntshobs wrote:

"Xel' Satan Ftsek" ... ladies and gentlemen, the return of the electronic bushman we been far too thirsty siyabulela "

@brown_beard_g:

"You can stay out of the game for years but when you drop Hai Qoqoqoqo"

Anatii album anticipation grows after rapper drops 4 pics hinting at comeback project, fans excited

In another story, Briefly News reported that fans look forward to Anatti's next album.

Anatii left fans overjoyed after announcing he was ready to drop new music. The musician shared three pictures that look like he had a professional photoshoot. The fourth picture proved that he has been cooking something in the studio after posting a screenshot of a fan asking for a new album.

In the comments section, fans said they were happy that Anatii is back as they had missed his music. One person said: "I was literally tweeting him all the time on my main account when he disappeared. I even messaged him on IG because wow. Yhu I'm glad he's back."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News