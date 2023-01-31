Master KG has mastered the art of creating hit songs that not only get Mzansi but the entire world dancing

The dance challenge for his song Jerusalema in 2020 took the world by storm as different countries participated in it

It seems like the world couldn't get enough of Master's talent and made his four-year-old song Waya Waya go viral in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' was a source of strength for many people during the Covid-19 lockdown. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

No one can deny that Master KG's artistry is unmatched. The producer cooks up hit song after hit song whenever he's in the studio.

Not only do the tracks get South Africans dancing, but the world at large. The chokehold his song Jerusalema had on TikTok users is similar to how Psy's Gangnam style had the entire world on their feet trying to replicate the famous crossed arms and legs apart dance move.

According to The Conversation, Jerusalema made people bust moves but was also a source of hope for many during the COVID-19 lockdown. The religious theme of the song, with lyrics asking for god's protection during the pandemic that took so many people's lives, resonated with online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the video below for a YouTube compilation of people taking part in the challenge:

Master KG inspires yet another worldwide dance challenge with Waya Waya

With Jerusalema in his music catalogue and Waya Waya going viral in 2022, Master KG cemented his position as one of the world's top producers

Even thoughWaya Waya celebrated its fourth anniversary last year, the TikTok FYP page was flooded with videos of people dancing to the hit song.

Many netizens participated in the dance challenge, and Master KG, according to TshisaLIVE, shared on his social media pages that he sees the love and support for his track.

“Here we go again, another one," wrote Master KG.

Check out peeps' videos below:

Master KG receives love from all over Africa after walking away with Best Male Southern Africa at AFRIMA

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Master KG has truly mastered the art of music!

The star was nominated for Best Male Southern Africa at the All Africa Music Awards, an international award ceremony. The event concluded with the Jerusalema hitmaker being named the winner in the fierce category.

According to ZAlebs, Master KG was nominated alongside other African music industry powerhouses. South African stars Focalistic, Zakes Bantwini, and Dlala Thukzin competed for the trophy. Mozambican Mark Exodus, Zambian Slap Dee, and Zimbabwean Edgar Muzah were also contenders for the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News