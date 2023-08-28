DJ Zinhle and singer Cici's song Thula topped the charts on Metro FM and they are amped

DJ Zinhle posted on Instagram how thankful she is to Metro FM and how much it means to her and Cici

Netizens flooded DJ Zinhle's comment section with congratulatory messages

DJ Zinhle and singer Cici's latest hit 'Thula' hit the Number 1 spot on the Metro FM music chart. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Though the song Thula was removed from iTunes and Apple Music streaming platforms, DJ Zinhle and Cici's song continues to climb the music chart ladder. The song made the Number 1 spot on the Metro FM music chart.

Thula tops Metro FM chart

DJ Zinhle and Cici's song Thula ends Women's Month with a cherry on top as the track reached the Number 1 spot on the Metro FM music chart recently.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, thanking the station for the recognition and saying how much this means to her and Cici.

She captioned her post:

"I am so happy I could cry. # Thula is the no1 song on Metro FM’s Top 30 countdown. This means a lot to us @ciciworldwide—a big thank you to Metro FM and a special shout out to @kyeezi. #Thula is available on all music platforms.

See the post here:

Thula has become a smash hit ever since it dropped, and it has been gaining a lot of streams on several platforms. It is a certified smash hit, and numbers don't lie.

Netizens flood DJ Zinhle's comment section

Some online users reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle and Cici's song reaching the top spot. Some congratulated the two ladies while some applauded them for making a banger song:

@thabsie_sa said:

"Congratulations girls! @ciciworldwide"

@paida_gwatidzo wrote:

"#Thula…. Well deserved and happy for you two. We love this song."

@buhlejacobs applauded:

"Women's Month and the ladies are winning, we are happy this side, congratulations ladies."

@its_hillary_hills_ said:

"Congratulations Zee."

@miss_siso said:

"Please know that this is a personal win for me too."

@vuyiseka_stokwe wrote:

"#Thula by the legends @djZinhle and @ Ciciworldwide"

@officialangel_s said:

"Congratulations @ciciworldwide @djzinhle we pray for more wins and blessings."

@siyethembafezeka76 wrote:

"Well deserved."

