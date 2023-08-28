South African pop music duo Blaq Diamond has taken a knock due to a delayed court interdict

The Ibhanoyi hitmakers form a list of musicians who are at loggerheads with Ambitiouz Entertainment

The setback comes after a victory dance from social media to have the record company brought to book

Blaq Diamond members are challenged with an interdict setback after the court postponed their date to stream music on YouTube. Images: @darion4k, @blaqdiamond150, @danya_davs

The melodious isiZulu singing duo Blaq Diamond have sadly suffered a setback in their court battle with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Court pushes Blaq Diamond's court interdict

The duet's court interdict to stop Ambitiouz from removing their music from YouTube after a lengthy court scuffle was pushed from 15 August to 30 October.

Ambiouz had previously shocked the country when it announced that releasing the song with another name does not change the agreement in the contract, it said after deleting the music video.

Social media celebrates Blaq Diamond's court victory

The court interdict battle was spear-headed by Jade Loulella, who shared their victory on social media with a Twitter , which received praise:

@sibumabena felt hopeful:

"Adv Ngcukaitobe gives me so much hope! What a champion!"

@allmightyzar commended:

"We're fighting for artists rights here. You can't just expel their music from YouTube like it's Ace."

@KennethMonthe invited others:

"@MakhadziSA should come running to you with immediate effect."

@Proudly012 was fed-up:

"At some point, they had to be taken on. Congratulations"

@beastdubiematic was appalled:

"I can’t believe @YouTube was cahooting with @Ambitiouz_Ent they bully & exploit artists."

@khathu_10 hinted:

"@emteerecords please try and get your master's back."

@thaboriscka pictured:

"Ambitious asking each other how big is the wound Jade and the Boys caused. They should change their name from: Ambitious Entertainment to ANC Entertainment."

Ambitiouz Entertainment partners with DJ Zinhle and CiCi's Thula

The controversial recording company reportedly had a hand in DJ Zinhle and Cici's new collabo, Thula, being removed from iTunes and other streaming services.

It is said that CiCi had unfinished business with Ambitiouz before she partnered with Kalawa Jazmee's Zinhle on the record-breaking hit. The singers have agreed to partner with Ambitiouz to keep the song being streamed.

