'Uthando Nesthembu': Viewers Claim Mangwabe No Longer Loves Hubby Musa Mseleku

Uthando Nesthembu viewers have shared their views on the latest episode of the reality TV show

The fans discussed MaNgwabe and Musa Mseleku's relationship and many claim they are lo longer in love with each other

The viewers also claimed MaNgwabe doesn't want to be part of the polygamist family anymore especially after she missed a recent family dinner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The viewers of Uthando Nesthembu have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the show. The reality show aired another fire episode on Thursday night, 16 December.

'Uthando Nesthembu's viewers claim MaNgwabe no longer loves Musa Mseleku. Image: @musamseleku, @mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

Most fans of the programme believe that MaNgwabe is over the polygamist marriage because of her body language. They claim she no longer wants to be part of the family. Some called her out for being "rude" to Musa Mseleku.

Briefly News took to Twitter and compiled some of the mixed reactions from loyal followers of the show:

@kaylenciaga said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"MaNgwabe is CLEARLY done with uMseleku. Whenever he walks in, she loses her energy instantly."

@FiFiiZone wrote:

"It's the people who keep on complaining and suggesting that Mangwabe must leave the marriage for me, beke le beke you get all worked up. Mangwabe is not going anywhere."

@Makhosazana_B commented:

"Mseleku and MaNgwabe's issues are deep."

@SiweShasha said:

"Musa is wrong to call MaNgwabe selfish in front of the other wives, haybo."

@te_boooo wrote:

"MaCele is also childish for reporting to Musa instead of talking directly to MaNgwabe."

@pruddy1406 added:

"So MaCele wants Mangwabe to address the issue with her but she's the one that went to Mseleku at the 1st place."

MaNgwabe misses family dinner

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaNgwabe trended again on social media following another epic episode of Uthando Nethembu. The viewers of the show discussed her attitude after she missed family dinner just because she "didn't have an outfit".

Polygamist Musa Mseleku took his family on a trip to Ghost Mountain Inn but a lot happened just before they left their family home. MaCele told her hubby that MaNgwabe allegedly did not greet MaCele's kids back when they greeted her.

Musa Mseleku then confronted MaNgwabe about the whole drama but she denied everything. When they reached their holiday destination, MaNgwabe remained in her room and didn't go out to have dinner with the other wives and kids.

Source: Briefly.co.za