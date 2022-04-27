After four months the legendary actress Betty White has passed away her Californian home has been put on the market for 10.5 million (over R158 billion)

Betty bought her home with her late husband Allen Ludden back in 1968 as it was closer to the Hollywood studios where they both worked

Fans of the actress took to social media to express how beautiful her home is and also say how much seeing her on their TV screens

American iconic actress Betty White’s home in the Brentwood neighbourhood has been put on the market. It has been four months since the award-winning actress has passed away at the age of 99. Betty white lived in her home for more than 40 years with her late husband Allen Ludden.

The Hollywood legend bought her property in 1968 because it was closer to the Hollywood studios and because it’s in a private area. The actress has lived in New York before but longed to be back in Los Angles where she grew up after getting married to Ludden. The home has three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. International realty Nicole Truszkowski told People Magazine that the house embodies the actress’ spirit.

“The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home. Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favourite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends.”

The iconic actress’ fans took to Twitter under WSJ Real Estate’s post to share their opinions about the news with @DarkEnergy31 saying:

“Sure do miss her. She was a true Golden Girl.”

@misfit5 said:

“So sad.”

@JustinWBoudreau said:

“It’s such a gorgeous house. I hope whoever gets it takes very good care of it.”

@CrystalMoonx said:

“I am so late but I just realized, I lived 4 minutes away from Carmel. Never knew she had a home around here. This is so heartbreaking.”

@VashionDeLeon2 added:

“Beautiful home. Maybe I like it more because of who owned it previously. RIP.”

Betty White: Late actress spent final years in a home she didn’t fancy, spoke to stuffed animals

In related news, Briefly News reported that the legendary actress Betty White spent her final years in a home she didn’t fancy in West Los Angles. Her wish was to live in her house she bought with her late husband in Carmel, California.

Betty was also an animal activist and also played a role Hot In Cleveland as an old woman who volunteered an animal shelter. In her real life she also loved animals both real and stuffed.

Betty White passed away in December 2021 in her home sleeping peacefully. Her fans took to social media to mourn the icon actress.

