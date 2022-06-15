Netflix has announced that it will be launching a real-life 'Squid Game' reality TV series competition

The show will have 456 competitors where one lucky winner will walk away with R73 million ($4.56 million)

The streaming giant said the competition will include challenges inspired by the original show and surprising new additions

If you enjoyed the unscripted thriller of a show that was Squid Game then you’re in for an even bigger treat. Netflix has announced that it will be launching a real-life 'Squid Game' reality TV series and you could be part of all the action.

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history - about R73 million - to one of its 456 competitors (the largest cast in reality TV history), the streamer said in a statement.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, in the statement as reported by Business Insider.

The series will be 10 episodes long and filmed in the UK. The show is seeking English speakers from any part of the globe to compete.

About Squid Game

CNN highlighted that the original show Squid Game sends up the wealthy ruling class and the harm they inflict upon the low-income and marginalised members of their society (though the low-income competitors are often corrupted by the lure of wealth).

In the fictional show's competition, the poor are literally disposable as they're killed if they lose a game, and they continue to get picked off as they vie for a life-changing sum, all to the amusement of the game's rich creators.

Applications for the big showdown

Applicants must be 21 years old when they apply, own a valid passport, and be available for an "anticipated" four-week filming in early 2023.

As part of the application process, hopeful participants need to send Netflix a one-minute video explaining who they are, why they want to be on the show, what their strategy would be during the games — and what they would do with the massive prize.

