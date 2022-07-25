Actor Mncedisi Shabangu passed away on Sunday at 53 years old after a short illness that many did not foresee

His family claims he complained of chest pains and was taken to the doctor, but he later succumbed to it

The actor has left behind so many iconic moments throughout his career, particularly in the canned soapie Rhythm City

The death of actor Mncedisi Shabangu has saddened many Mzansi people and celebrities.

Mncedisi Shabangu has left viewers with five iconic 'Rhythm City' scenes. Image: @TVMzansiAfrica and @MsMasasa

Source: Twitter

The actor died on Sunday after a brief illness, according to TshisaLIVE. He was 53 years old at the time.

“He complained about chest pains. It was a short sickness. He was rushed to the clinic and on arrival, he was certified dead,” reports TshisaLIVE.

The actor has left a significant legacy and memorable scenes in the industry. Here are five of Mncedisi's most iconic Rhythm City scenes.

David Genaro's dramatic exit

Khululekani (Mncedisi Shabangu) was hungry for David Genaro's (Jamie Bartlett) blood and seat as Jozi's kingpin in the iconic scene. Khululekani is seen yelling at his subordinates not to kill David if they find him. They were on the hunt for a way to end Genaro's life. This is the video of the scene found on Menzi Biyela's YouTube channel:

Suffocate and the diamond saga

Suffocate (Mduduzi Mabaso) nearly died in this episode after Khululekani accused him of swallowing his diamond. He threatened to go to any length to get his valuable diamond. Dexy Kays shared the following on YouTube:

Khululekani caught cheating

Khululejani was caught red-handed by his wife and sister in this scene. His wife walked in on him half naked with one of his toy boys in this episode. he was having non-consenting gay relationships with men younger than him despite being married. WHAT HAVE THEY DONE channel on YouTube shared the following:

Khululekani and Jamaica's romance

The two's love-hate relationship kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Their relationship took off immediately after they got over their dislike for each other.

Khululekani plots to murder Suffocate

Khululekani was planning a painful death for his rival, Suffocate Ndlovu. This follows Suffocate's affair with Khululekani's wife Nandi. Menzi Biyela posted the following video on YouTube:

