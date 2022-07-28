The South African Film and Television Awards 2022 have been criticised for excluding popular Mzansi actors and hit soapies

This has sparked speculation that Mzansi hit soapie producers were protesting the awards after being left off the list of nominees

This year's SAFTAs have not only been a disaster, but the number of nominees in each category has also increased from three to five.

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has denied reports that Mzansi hit soap operas are boycotting the ceremony.

SAFTA has slammed allegations about producers protesting against the ceremony after they were not included in nominations. Image: @saftassa

Source: Instagram

This comes after the list of nominees for The South African Film and Television Awards 2022 raised some eyebrows. Notable actresses include Gomora's Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays Hlomu on The Wife have been snubbed.

News24 reports that Uzalo, Mzansi's most popular show, is also absent from the list. Word of Mouth's Muvhango and Ferguson Films' The Queen are among the other productions that also did not make the cut.

Lerato Mokopanele NFVF's communication manager told News24 that they really can not confirm the rumours.

"We cannot confirm that any production companies are boycotting the awards. The Saftas' call for nominations is publicly available for all production companies whose projects meet the criteria per set categories, and we send it to production companies directly. The Saftas has always engaged with industry practitioners who express specific concerns and continue to do so."

SAFTAs have, however, done well this year. The number of nominees in each category has gone up from three to five, reports News24.

Sannah Mchunu and Mbalenhle Mavimbela Snubbed by SAFTAs, Viewers Enraged by the Act

Briefly News previously reported that The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have set tongues wagging on social media after snubbing a number of actresses in the best actress category.

The two who received the most attention online were Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who played Hlomu in The Wife, and Gomora's Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa. Both actors were strongly defended by online users.

