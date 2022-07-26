South African actors and filmmakers stepped out dressed to kill for the annual Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

The awards, which aim at recognising the country's talents with a special focus on KZN, were hosted by the talented Khaya Mthethwa

Stars such as Baby Cele, Thobani Nzuza and Khaya Dladla scooped some of the top awards at the event

South African celebrities stepped out oozing elegance to attend the annual Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards on 23 July during the Durban International Film Festival.

Baby Cele, Thobani Nzuza and Khaya Dladla were among some of the top winners at the Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela awards. Image: @babeessccele2, @khaya_dladla and @thobani_nzuza1

Themed 'Glam Night At The Sabelas', the event which aims to shine the light on local actors and filmmakers, especially those in KZN, was hosted by the incredible Khaya Mthethwa.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the top winners from the night.

Baby Cele

Baby Cele is a household name in Mzansi entertainment. The veteran actress has starred in a number of productions, including Back Stage, Home Affairs and Uzalo. The star scooped the award for Best Actress: TV for her role in Uzalo.

Thobani Nzuza

Thobani Nzuza is making strides in the world of TV. The star, who was also nominated for a SAFTA award, was nominated for Best Actor: TV for his role in Ehostela.

Khaya Dladla

The talented Khaya Dladla took home the Best Supporting Actor: TV award for his role in Ehostela. His fans took to Twitter to celebrate the big win.

Byron McNeil and Rizelle Januk

Time and Tide stars Byron McNeil, and Rizelle Januk scooped the awards for best actor and actress for their roles in the film.

Nompumelelo Vilakazi and Khanyisani Kheswa

Nompumelelo Vilakazi and Khanyisani Kheswa bagged the Best New Comer Actress and Actor awards for their roles in Diep City and Vula Vala, respectively.

