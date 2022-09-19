Thuli Thabethe made her debut in Scandal! last Thursday after replacing late award-winning actress Busi Lurayi

The stunner took to her timeline to share behind-the-scenes footage of her moments while preparing to replace Busi who passed away on 10 July

Social media users took to the timeline to welcome Thuli to the show after she took over her friend's role of Me'Shell

Thuli Thabethe shared a video of herself playing late Busi Lurayi’s character in ‘Scandal’. Image: @rulerofself, @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

She made her first appearance in the show on Thursday, 15 September. Thuli portrays the character of Me'Shell. Busi joined the telenovela shortly before her passing on 10 July.

The show's viewers saw Busi Lurayi's final TV performance in the role of Me'Shell from 2 September. Thuli took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of her moments while preparing for her debut. Scandal! social media managers also shared the video and captioned it:

"Tonight the incredible @rulerofself steps into the role of Me’Shell to complete Busi Lurayi’s final act on #etvscandal. Take a look at some of the behind the scenes moments in preparation for her onscreen debut and let’s give her a warm welcome. Don’t forget to tune in every weekday as Me’Shells story continues."

TshisaLIVE reports that Thuli said she accepted the role "with great compassion" and respected Busi as an artist.

Social media users took to the telenovela's comment section to welcome Thuli to the e.tv family.

minniedlamini commented:

"Love you, sis."

agatha_ramotho wrote:

"I know gore you're going to kick azz... Rip Busi."

aprilskyz said:

"Beautiful Me'Shell. Stunningly stunning. That yellow."

thakhani_raps wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace. There is some similarities in the way u two look. Do your friend great. Looking forward to it."

malebomathibela commented:

"And you look exactly like her. Can't wait."

lunginkuna wrote:

"Congratulations Sis, I shed a tear as I watched this, I know you will make our friend proud."

beautiful_rain38 added:

"Wow. Congratulations on your new role Thuli #TheFinalAct #RIPBusiLurayi."

Busi Lurayi passes away

In related news, Briefly News reported that award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

The SAFTA-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently in How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe's agency Eye Media Artists shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication.

