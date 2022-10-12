Famous Media personality Kuhle Adams is the newest addition to Channel O's hit show iRequest

The stunner immediately took to Instagram to share the extremely good news with his followers, who expressed their joy for her

Even familiar South African entertainers were seen in the comments section expressing their congratulations to Kuhle

‘Expresso’ star Kuhle Adams is celebrating a major win as the new addition on 'iRequest.' Image: @kuhleadams

Source: Instagram

Expresso host Kuhle Adams updated her timeline to announce that she has landed a new show.

According to her Instagram post, the 25-year-old is the newest addition to Channel O's show iRequest.

Adams expressed her joy in the comments section, writing:

"Bethuna!? I'm so excited to be joining the @channelotv squad as the new host of I Request: The Celebrity Edition alongside my absolute favorite human @gontsekingculture ."

Kuhle went on to say that taking on the show is one of those rare opportunities she couldn't pass up. She also expressed her eagerness to fully immerse herself in the hosting role.

"Like ndim lo? I never take for granted the opportunities that God places my way. Opportunities that challenge me and allow me to grow. I cannot wait for you to be a part of this ride ✨It's going to be a good one!"

On Instagram, Kuhle Adams shared the following magnetic post

South African celebs and netizens congratulate Kuhle Adams

@lootlove2 cheered her up:

"Go Baby!!!! "

@zenandemfenyana simply congratulated Kuhle :

"Congratulations baby "

@anele_zondo gushed about the stunner:

"Omg!!!! Congratulations smooches! My talented Queen."

@thabiso_makhubela couldn't believe the good news:

"I AM SO MADE UP FOR YOU "

@kay.yarms was grateful on Kuhle's behalf:

"Look at God!! "

@natureboy_ct said:

"This is incredible Kuhle and can't think of anyone better I'm celebrating this one hard with you."

@nefisatarisca_ wrote:

"I'm here for it!!! Congratulations mama "

@praisemwelase posted:

"This is amazing! "

@jamie_domburg added:

" My sister! I could cry! It's YOUR Season"

