Showtime's highly anticipated epic drama series, executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, has been axed

While King Shaka will not run on Showtime, CBS Studios, the show's producer, is actively searching for a new platform to showcase the completed series

The cancellation of King Shaka is part of Showtime's programming overhaul amid its merger with Paramount+

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'King Shaka': Antoine Fuqua's epic drama series has been scrapped by Showtime. Images: Mike Marsland/WireImage, David Livingston/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Showtime's highly anticipated epic drama series, King Shaka, executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, has been axed before it even aired as part of a programming overhaul at the network.

King Shaka, formerly known as Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, was filmed in KwaZulu-Natal, where the Zulu Empire founder, Shaka, was born. Most of the filming, including the final episode, had been completed, with only 12 days of shooting left.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela issued an update on the show's proceedings, tweeting:

"American broadcasters are brutal. Cancelling KING SHAKA series with just 12 days of shooting left. Been waiting for news of a reprieve since March … nothing yet, but I believe some network or streamer will pick up the show. It’s Antoine Fuqua helmed, it will sell!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The cancellation comes from Showtime's merger with Paramount+, Variety reports.

The series, created by writers Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, aimed to tell the sweeping story of Shaka's unlikely rise to power and his transformation into a legendary figure in African history. The show featured a diverse cast, including Charles Babalola as Shaka, Warren Masemola, Tony Kgoroge, Sindi Dlathu, and Bahle Hadebe.

According to Deadline, CBS Studios, the show's producer, is exploring other options to find a new home for the series. Showtime is also said to be assisting in these efforts.

This cancellation marks another setback for the ambitious project. Still, fans of historical dramas and African history enthusiasts will eagerly wait to see if King Shaka finds a new platform to showcase its epic tale.

Ses' Top La actor Warren Masemola to lead a role in Showtime’s King Shaka: "I’m so excited"

Briefly News previously reported on Ses' Top La actor, Warren Masemola bagging a role in Fuqua's production.

Taking to Twitter, Warren expressed gratitude for being a part of this iconic story. He thanked director Antoine Fuqua for seeing star quality enough to cast him in the drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News