Who is Bhargavi Chirmule? Age, children, husband, movies and TV shows, worth

Bhargavi Chirmule is a Marathi actress who has appeared in several Nataks, TV serials, and movies. Best known for her performances in Ideachi Kalpana, One Room Kitchen and Siya Ke Ram, this talented actress is also a qualified yoga instructor and professional dancer. Read on to find out more about her skills and accomplishments and her latest roles.

This Mumbai-born performer began refining her acting skills within the theatres of her hometown.

Source: Facebook

Both of the Chirmule sisters are talented actresses, and they have both made a success for themselves within the Marathi entertainment industry. Let us discover all you need to know about Bhargavi Chirmule's TV shows, movies, family and more!

Bhargavi Chirmule's profile

Full name: Bhargavi Chirmule

Bhargavi Chirmule Birth name: बहिणी - बहिणी सख्या बहिणी

बहिणी - बहिणी सख्या बहिणी Famous for: Marathi actress

Marathi actress Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India Bhargavi Chirmule's date of birth: 29 March 1978

29 March 1978 Zodiac: Aries

Aries Bhargavi Chirmule's age: 44 in 2022

44 in 2022 Current residence: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Bhargavi Chirmule's children: None

None Husband: Pankaj Ekbote

Pankaj Ekbote Bhargavi Chirmule's parents: Sai Chirmule, Shirish

Sai Chirmule, Shirish Siblings: Chaitrali Gupte

Chaitrali Gupte Height: 5’ 2”

5’ 2” Weight: 62 kg

62 kg Eye colour: Hazel brown

Hazel brown Hair colour: Black

Black School: Ruparel College, Mumbai

Ruparel College, Mumbai Occupation: Actress

Actress Languages: Hindi, Marathi, English

Hindi, Marathi, English Bhargavi Chirmule's net worth: $1 Million - $5 Million in 2021

$1 Million - $5 Million in 2021 Twitter: @MeBhargavi

@MeBhargavi Bhargavi Chirmule's Instagram: @bhargavi_chirmuley

Did you know? Bhargavi is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Source: Facebook

Bhargavi Chirmule's biography

The exquisite actress was born in Mumbai, India, on 29 March 1978. Not long after she was born, her parents, Shirish and Sai, moved the family to Dadar. Bhargavi Chirmule's sister name is Chaitrali Gupte, and she followed her older sisters footsteps into the entertainment industry.

Bhargavi attended Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya High School before graduating from Ruparel College, where she discovered her passion for the performing arts. This actress was privileged enough to work alongside well known performers such as Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare, and Ashok Saraf during her theatre days at University.

Bhargavi Chirmule's husband

Her husband's name is Pankaj Ekbote, and the pair were married on 25 February 2012. Pankaj works as a senior human resources manager for a company situated in Mumbai.

There have been no reports of a pregnancy from the Marathi actress, so fans will have to be patient if they wish for Bhargavi Chirmule's daughter to one day make an appearance.

Bhargavi Chirmule's wedding photos are both elegant and full of emotion.

Source: Facebook

Career

In the film VishwaVinayak, she earned her first break as an actress in the Marathi film industry. She even had cameo appearances in films like Sasu Chu Swayamwar and Navra Maza Bavra. In addition, she has appeared in the movie One Room Kitchen alongside actor Bharat Jhadav.

She also participated in the film MahaGuru, which is based on the popular reality programme Bigg Boss, in which she portrayed Upendra Limaye's wife. This actress has also built a name for herself on television.

Her first television appearance was in the series Prapanch, and she was later cast in Bhagyavidhata. In 2012, Bhargavi appeared in the television series Home Minister.

Suvasini, a narrative about a little girl whose existence revolves solely on her family, also appears on her resume. Bhargavi also performs in Anupama and competed in and won the Zee Marathi dancing reality programme Eka Peksha Ek - Celebrity Parv.

Bhargavi Chirmule's movies and TV shows:

Anubandh

Vahini Saheb

Aai Mayecha Kawach

Laal Batti

Kahi Kshan Premache

Molkarin Bai

Menka Urvashi (Bakula Deshmuk)

(Bakula Deshmuk) Monkey Baat

Hichya sathi kay Pan

Page 4

Chiranjeev

Swaticha Kunku (Janki)

(Janki) The Chest (Rukmini Ashtaputre)

(Rukmini Ashtaputre) Ishq Wala Love

Anvatt (Gulab)

(Gulab) Sasu Cha Swayamwar

Dhagedore (Tejas)

(Tejas) Gola Berij (Indu Welankar)

(Indu Welankar) One Room Kitchen (Suman)

(Suman) Sharyat

Ideachi Kalpana

Jetaa

Kas (Arundhati Modak)

(Arundhati Modak) Vishwavinayak (Dagdu's daughter)

Bhargavi Chirmule's news

The iconic Sony Entertainment Television drama Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi, which stars actor Tushar Dalvi as 'Sai,' has recruited renowned actress Bhargavi Chirmule for the show's 2021 chapter. She will be seen as Chandra Borkar, a Sai Sister who has a loving household with two children.

In a drastic turn of events, her husband abandons the family one day because he desired to achieve enlightenment and regarded his responsibilities to his family as a hindrance on his path. As a result, Chandra has a difficult time. Chirmule is proud to be addressing gender stereotypes on such a public platform.

Bhargavi Chirmule and Vikas Patil were on screen together in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 finale episode.

Source: Facebook

Bhargavi Chirmule has become the go-to girl within the Indian entertainment industry. She is not known to shy away from possibly controversial roles, like that of Chandra Borkar in Sony Entertainment's Mere Sai, where she will tackle issues of gender stereotypes. The Marathi actress celebrates 10 years of marriage this year with her husband, Pankaj Ekbote, but does not yet seem ready for motherhood.

