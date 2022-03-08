Clara Fernandez is a talented pole vaulter who hails from Sant Cugat. She is also a talented young triathlete who is making a name for herself at a young age. As she does what she loves, she is representing Spain internationally. So, who is Clara Fernandez?

Clara Fernandez's net worth is estimated to be about $200,000. This is from her successful sports career at such an early age. She is also a brand ambassador for Nike, where she is also earning from the sports brand. Clara Fernandez's salary is not availed to the public, but it is a sure bet she is paid well for her skills and talent.

Clara Fernandez's profile summary and bio

Full name: Clara Fernandez

Clara Fernandez Year of birth: October 22, 2003

October 22, 2003 Place of birth: Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, Spain

Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, Spain Clara Fernandez's age: 18 years as of 2022

18 years as of 2022 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Athlete

Athlete Religion: Christianity

Christianity Clara Fernandez's height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Sun sign: Libra

Libra Clara Fernandez's Instagram: @claraaafernandez

Early life

The talented sports player was born on October 22, 2003, in Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, Spain. Unfortunately, there are no details about Clara Fernandez's parents in the public domain. However, they are supportive of their daughter’s career as an athlete.

Clara Fernandez's career

Clara Fernandez's pole vaulter career commenced at an early age. She is a talented Triathlon trained for multiple races, such as swimming, cycling, running long distances, and Pole Vaulter.

Since then, she has been part of various competitions, including the international arena. She recently competed in under 20 European championships and athletic events, performing pretty well. Since 2018, she has achieved 21 titles through Pole Vaulter.

Clara Fernandez is not only a talented athlete; she is also a famous social media sensation. Being multi-talented has seen her making considerable strides in the international arena.

