Boruto filler list: essential episodes & arcs to watch or skip

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is a spin-off and sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto. However, fans' most significant gripe with the series is the amount of filler it has. Despite over 16% of the series being filler, some good episodes are still worth watching. Below is a Boruto filler list with essential episodes and arcs to watch or skip.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation contains so many filler episodes that the studio adapting it, Studio Pierrot, needs to give the manga author time to stay ahead of the series. Nevertheless, filler episodes can sometimes enhance the series. Discover how to watch Boruto without fillers.

What is the story of the Boruto anime?

The anime follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki's son, Boruto, and his comrades from the Hidden Leaf Village's ninja academy while finding a path to follow once they come of age. Boruto faces challenges in stepping out of his father's shadow, as his father is the greatest shinobi in history. Boruto aspires to become an even more magnificent ninja and establish his place in the shinobi world with his comrades.

Boruto filler list

What are filler episodes? These episodes are not adapted from the manga's storyline; thus, they are irrelevant. They are sometimes made to take time for the original manga to create new chapters. You can watch the filler for fun or skip it to stick to the main storyline.

What fillers can I skip in Boruto?

Like most long-standing anime series, only some episodes are worth watching. Below are Boruto episodes to skip:

Filler Episodes Academy Entrance Arc 16–17 Genin Mission Arc 40–41 Byakuya Gang Arc 48–50 The Cho-Cho Arc 67-69 Naruto Shinden Arc 96–97 Time Slip Arc 138–140 Mujina Bandits Arc 152-156 The Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc 231-232 The Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc 261-273 School Trip Arc 25-38

Which Boruto episode should I watch?

There are plenty of Boruto arcs that are worth watching. These include:

Filler Episodes The Academy Entrance Arc 1-16 The School Trip Arc 25-32 Mitsuki's Disappearance Arc 71-92 The One-Tail Escort Arc 120-126 The Time Slip Arc 127-141 Crossing Time 136 Death Match 166 The Power Of The Nine Tails 131 Village Hidden In The Leaves 129 Kara's Footprints 157 Urashiki's Target 128 Their Decision 167 Training Begins 168 Joint Mission With The Sand 169 Jiraiya's Assignment 132

Where to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generation

Crunchyroll is the best platform to watch the series as it has all the episodes subtitled. The anime is also available on Hulu with its dubbing, but only for Japan and the United States. It is also available on Netflix and Prime Video.

What are anime canon episodes?

These episodes are not adapted from the manga but complement the story as they were created for the anime after the author's approval. They explain things that the author could not do in his work, and it is recommended that you watch them. Boruto manga canon episodes are adapted from the manga only, and it is ideal to watch the whole thing.

How much filler is in Boruto?

The Naruto series will forever remain one of the best anime ever, and fans thought Boruto had the potential to be a fantastic continuation. Unfortunately, it contains a lot of filler episodes, as the producers had to keep the distance between the manga and the anime.

293 episodes of Boruto: Naruto's Next Generation were aired. With 48 reported filler episodes, Boruto's filler percentage is 16%. Additionally, 69 episodes (24%) are manga canon, while 14 (5%) are mixed canon/filler.

Is the Boruto filler canon?

Boruto feels like a filler, but it is canon. It is one of the best Naruto movies; you should not miss out. Pierrot produced the series, which premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, 2017, and ran until 2023.

Is Boruto 80% filler?

Boruto is 16% filler out of the 293 episodes released. While filler episodes can sometimes deviate from the main storyline and are not based on the original manga, they can also provide additional character development or side stories.

Does Boruto have more filler than Naruto?

The anime adaptations of Naruto and its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, are infamous for their overabundance of filler. However, Boruto has more filler than Naruto.

Is Boruto filler worth watching?

The fillers add value to Naruto's narrative, making them worth watching. Therefore, you can easily watch the best fillers if you are planning to watch the anime along with fillers.

The above is everything you need to know about the Boruto filler list. Despite the high filler percentage, the series is enjoyable, and the filler episodes do not affect the series as it is easy to skip the bad ones. The decision to watch or skip the filler episodes is your personal choice.

