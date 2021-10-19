Not Everyone Is Staying: Saffas Share Whether They Would Leave Mzansi

Many South Africans are not happy with the governance and current situation in the country and we take a look as many say they wish to leave

Scores of peeps are even prepared to go to countries such as Botswana and Eswatini but some prefer America

Briefly News conducted a Facebook poll as to which countries people would relocate to and why they would choose such places

South Africans are reacting to a post shared by Briefly News on social media and many are seemingly planning to leave Mzansi. While a few say they still love their beautiful country, a large number of peeps want to cross the borders.

A number of people feel they could relocate to African countries such as Botswana or eSwatini. On the other hand, some social media users are willing to head to the United States or Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

Briefly News raised a poll on social media and selected a number of comments as many locals give their reasons why they would leave Mzansi.

“If you had the chance to leave SA, would you and where would you go?”

The post reads:

Busisiwe Kotsi said:

“I'd go just around the corner... Botswana.”

Zanele Khaqayi said:

“New York. Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.”

Nosipho Khumalo said:

“I would live in eSwatini. I pray God liberates his people in Swaziland, it's a beautiful country with beautiful people.”

Malvern Matare said:

“You're planning to leave, I'm planning to come there tomorrow.”

Terrance Teffu said:

“Yes, Switzerland would be my ideal destination.”

Nomusa Dlamini-Mnyathe said:

“Nowhere, I will stay in my lovely country, no matter what happens.”

Puleng Senyolo said:

“Anywhere around Africa, Where I will feel welcomed.”

Ntswaki Nkosi said:

“Yes I would. Los Angeles, USA.”

Sakhiler Mkhwanazi said:

“Yes, I can leave it permanent and go to the United Arab Emirates.”

