A young man has his Twitter followers drooling after he shared a pic of himself looking smart in a suit

The man's post is getting massive attention as people can't stop retweeting and commenting on his good looks

In just two days, the post has attracted an incredible response with over 20k likes and more than 1k retweets

Popular Twitter user, @odedanilo has hearts fluttering on Twitter after he shared a pic of himself wearing a suit. The Twitterverse wasn't able to keep it together as they were blown away by the young man's good looks and impeccable style.

A young man has set Twitter ablaze with his good looks. Image: @odedanilo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@odedanilo captioned the post with a very grateful sentence.

"Woke up feeling blessed"

The dashing man has a big following on the platform with over 150k followers and after he shared his pic, it soon starting trending. Currently, his post has over 20k likes and more than 1k retweets.

The comment section is filled with people who are unashamedly thirsting over @odedanilo and it's not just the woman. Many men have shared their thoughts about his good looks - some are joking that they need to keep their girlfriends far away from him and others wouldn't mind dating him too.

Let's take a dive into some of the most hilarious comments:

Sniper:

"How does it feel like to be carrying ALL South African men on your back? Umuhle sana lwam."

@k_mfundopraise:

"If I found you cheating with my girlfriend, I would forgive her."

@Zee26235298:

"Perfection in one person, all in one."

@Javeline_MP:

"Permission to slide in your DMs."

@krugersville:

"I don’t mind being gay for this young man, handsome in fact , better than every South African man in my books!!"

@Impicabadala:

"Me on my way to blocking you on my girl's phone."

@WilliamNconco:

"My goodness, God took his time creating you sir. You are God's favourite."

