Thabo Tsonga Moikanyane has big plans for the future but he is very aware of the challenges he faces

He started breeding chickens in his living room with very little understanding but he educated himself and is moving onwards and upwards

Thabo plans on having his own hatchery by 2022 and employing at least six workers and much more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Twitter user, Thabo Tsonga Moikanyane, who goes by the name @Tsogang3 has big plans for the future. He currently has enough space to house 4800 chickens but at the moment the facility is empty.

There is a severe shortage of chicks at the moment in South Africa and he plans on building up a parent stock and creating his own hatchery.

Thabo Tsonga Moikanyane hopes to own his own hatchery by 2022. Photo credit: @Tsogang3

Source: Twitter

Thabo started raising broiler chickens in his living room and had no clue in the beginning.

"I started raising broiler chickens in my living room. I had no idea about things like adequate ventilation and ammonia. I just watched a YouTube video and said I'm starting. The plan was to learn as I go. So I started. I had to."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Now he is working on getting some incubators on loan and a few fertilised eggs to get the process started which is proving to be a struggle in itself.

Plans for the future

Thabo has big plans for the future that are always changing with the dynamic situation in South Africa.

"We have a five-year plan that we working on. The idea is to get better every day, create more permanent jobs. Become a trusted known supplier of fertilised eggs, day-old chicks and ready chickens. We are moving forward every day though at a very slow pace."

He believes that South Africa's future is uncertain and at the moment he feels that it is a case of everyone for themselves. There are many challenges with service delivery, petrol and electricity prices and very little help from the government.

Advice for aspiring farmers

Thabo's advice for farmers is that agriculture is not a get rich scheme and it requires a long term plan. Every day poses new challenges and most of them require money to solve them.

You have to be self-sufficient and not rely on others. His best tip:

"Make sure you either have a capital plan in place or start at a manageable scale."

Going pecan for planting nuts: Former banker pursues her passion for farming

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mimie Jacobs is the incredible female farmer at the heart and mind of Rosemead farm. The Free State girl has always had a deep love for the countryside encouraged by her late father who himself owned a farm.

After 20 years in the banking industry, Mimie knew it was time for a change and ventured out into the lucrative worlds of lucern, teff and pecan nut farming.

Source: Briefly.co.za