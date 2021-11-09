A young learner has done what many have failed to do: with his entrepreneurial spirit and baked goods, he has begun to make his mark in the business world

South Africans have gathered in the comments section of a Twitter post by Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) in amazement support and excitement

The pure drive, dedication and hard work of the learner have brought back memories for many Saffas and their entrepreneurial journeys

A learner has wasted no time making his entrepreneurial mark in the business world. With his baked goods in hand, the young learner has done what many have been afraid to do. Taking the leap that stops many wannabe entrepreneurs, the learner decided to bite the bullet and tackle the market head-on.

A post by popular Twitter user Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) drew the eyes of Mzansi towards the young entrepreneur. The drive, dedication and fearless attitude towards hard work have stirred up a mix of emotions from Mzansians.

Gathered in the comments section of the recent post, many Mzansians are amazed at his ambition while others are taken down memory lane as they are reminded of their past selves and their entrepreneurial pursuit.

South Africans are impressed and inspired by a hardworking pupil trying to make his mark in business. Image: (@Ndi_Muvenda_)

Source: Twitter

The post has gained over 1 200 likes.

Read some of the comments left under the post below:

@Assistant_Chair shared:

"He's gonna become a great businessman he started early he understands better than most he needs to find a mentor in the business industry, as in yesterday but anywho big up."

@Iam_LucTheDon said:

"This reminds me of the young @iamtbotouch. May the seed of hustle planted in this lad's heart continue to nourish."

@K_AGISO stated:

"I've done this before, I fully support him."

@stokodj added:

"That's where Madumane started so keep doing positive vibes you'll be a winner."

@pokemon__P shared:

"I’m sure these are space cookies."

@Fezekilehil responded with:

"Kids aren't allowed to sell things in school unfortunately cause of drugs and all that."

Source: Briefly.co.za