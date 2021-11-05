Lebogang Mashigo is a businesswoman who doesn't know how to give up until she reaches her dreams

The 30-year-old entrepreneur started her own egg supplying business in 2019 after many failed ventures

Today, she is a success and is proud that her business is uplifting the community by creating jobs and reducing poverty

With just R350 in her pocket, Lebogang Mashigo started a poultry farming business in 2019 named Eggcellent, specialising in supplying eggs.

Today, she is a thriving egg farmer who has a diverse number of customers including bakeries, bed and breakfasts and everyday households.

Lebogang's business success is owed to her failures that taught her to persevere. Image: Lebogang Mashigo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Lebogang's story was brought to light by SowetanLIVE and the article detailed her road to success.

Her big opportunity

The 30-year-old tenacious farmer from Mandlethu village in Mpumalanga opened many businesses before hitting her stride in the egg industry.

She explained that her business took off when she received major support from a friend.

“A friend of mine sponsored me R2 000 and I bought 20 laying chickens,” Lebogang tells SowetanLIVE.

Since her big order, Lebogang has showed no signs of slowing down and upgraded her chicken house to accommodate more layers.

Today, she is involved in producing the eggs, packaging and distributing the product.

You can find out more about her hustle on her Twitter page.

Grants awarded

Helping her along her journey, the passionate entrepreneur was awarded a few grants in 2020, including R50 000 from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) , R20 000 from the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality and funding from DJ Sbu worth R20 000.

Lebogang also has taken her business to the digital world through an e-commerce platform where she takes online orders in certain areas of Mpumlanga.

The fuel behind the success

In ending, she tells SowetanLIVE that she owes her success to all her failures that taught her never to give up.

The successful farmer is also proud that her business uplifts the community by creating jobs and fighting poverty through food security.

