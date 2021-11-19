Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi gave peeps a sneak peek into her London trip as she visited a famous clothing store

Rachel shared snaps of herself shopping as well as a few videos of the cool interior of the upmarket shoe, clothing and accessories store

Peeps shared all kinds of comments, from asking her to buy them clothes to wishing her well on the trip

Rachel Kolisi is living her extra life in London. The businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is visiting the capital of England in preparation for the match on Saturday, 20 November.

Rachel seems to have had fun at the Adidas store she visited as she shared pics of herself shopping and exploring the rather upmarket shop. The mom explained that she is preparing for the December holidays and added that the store is amazing.

Peeps love 'keeping up with the Kolisis' and so they shared tons of comments in response to Rachel's arrival in England and her first post since she landed.

"Rachel, please bring me a size 5 sneaker."

"Would give anything to bump into the Kolisi family in London! An absolute inspiration to every last one of you. South Africans all over the world love you."

"Rachel, please buy me Christmas clothes."

"Wow, nice shopping in London. Enjoy all the way. Love you lots."

"Getting ready for the game!!! You guys are an amazing family. Have the best time in London Town."

