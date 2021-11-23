The DA's Mpho Phalatse is the City of Johannesburg's new mayor and she has a very interesting background

Phalatse started studying chemical engineering but moved on to study medicine and is a qualified medical doctor

She also makes sure to spend time with her three kids and enjoys things like walking, hiking and meditating

Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance has become the first female mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Phalatse bagged 144 votes as compared to her challenger Mpho Moerane of the ANC who only received 121 votes.

Head of ActionSA Herman Mashaba took the credit for Phalatse's win, stating that the DA needs to thank him along with the EFF for their win in the metro. Briefly News takes a look at Phalatse's life and career.

Mpho Phalatse's educational background

Phalatse finished high school in 1994 and managed to gain admission to the University of Witwatersrand where she started studying Chemical Engineering, according to the DA's website. In her second year at Wits, she came to the conclusion that engineering was not for her and switched studies.

Phalatse decided to study to become a doctor at Sefako Makgatho University and MEDUNSA. She bagged her qualification in 2005 and began her internship at Tembisa Hospital. She served her community service in Hammanskraal but did not limit herself to just that as she offered her services to numerous clinics in the area.

Early career

Phalatse spent six years of her career looking through service delivery models in various circumstances and decided to register a company of her own. She witnessed poverty in the North West's villages which prompted her to suspend her business and go back to Gauteng, where she studied further.

She settled in Johannesburg where she worked at the Alexandra Community Health Centre as a casualty officer.

Political career

She was appointed Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development and Medical Advisor in the Compensation Commission at the same time. She turned down the latter in order to serve Johannesburg's people.

Personal life

According to The South African, Phalatse is a single mother of three kids aged five, 11 and 18. Her hobbies include walking, hiking, meditating and taking long drives. Her favourite foods include chicken livers, garlic prawns and brown pap.

Her favourite book is the Holy Bible and her favourite musician is American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Exclusive: DA's Mpho Phalatse outlines vision for 'cleaner' city

Briefly News interviewed Phalatse before the local government elections to find out what her plans were to make Johannesburg 'cleaner'. Focusing on her promise of "cleaning up the city", Phalatse said this comes in different forms, including residents playing a part in looking after the very same communities she hopes to serve as mayor.

"Physical cleaning up is the role of residents and the City alike and will happen through good governance, which is a known brand of the DA. If you go to any DA-run city, you'll find it clean, and that's because the entities responsible for this area are working," said Phalatse.

She added that her party will implement by-laws and issue fines to deter illegal dumping, among other things.

