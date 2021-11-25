Social media icon Daniel Marven created confusion online after sharing a post about 2kg amasi and hinting that something seemed off

Many locals proved Marven wrong as they shared posts about other brands of maas that are also measured in kilograms and not litres

Marven did not respond to any of the answers he received as Mzansians took their receipts to the table

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Twitter user Daniel Marven started a debate on social media about how amasi is measured. He posted an image from a store's Black Friday deal which measures the sour milk in kilograms.

The company is selling 2kg maas and Marven confused a few Twitter users who quickly became investigators. Peeps started sharing pics of other amasi brands that also measure the popular drink in kilograms rather than litres.

Some locals even brought out their conversion checkers to see how many kilograms are considered a litre and vice versa.

This popular social media user started a debate on whether amasi is measured in litres or kilograms. Image: @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

Check the post out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some of the comments left by Saffas:

@FikaMafika said:

"The joke is on you buddy... 2kg is actually correct as this is not measured in litres."

@BenMashinini shared:

"Y'all didn't know that maas is measured in Kg and not L? Come on guys. It's clear that maas is not liquid."

@Ngoasheng247 wrote:

"Apparently, this is correct. This is how you measure maas."

@Thottie_T3 tweeted:

"Before anything, the density of water is not the same as that of milk, especially sour milk... Otherwise, that would've been correct... But we'll give it to them..."

@Mandy_thebizniz came through with this:

"What is off? Maas and any aqueous solution like a body cream too is measured in weight (mass), not litres..."

@Sbue_Ndlovu added:

"I can't keep quiet a whole retail shop advertisement? 2KG really?"

Source: Briefly.co.za