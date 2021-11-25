A local man has gone viral online after pouring alcohol into his shoe and drinking it as a crowd watches on

Many South Africans were understandably grossed out by his antics but others compared him to Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who does the same thing after winning

Regardless of where the trend stems from, Saffas were left with a bad taste in their mouths after watching the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The things people do at grooves keep getting wilder. Recently, a man was recorded filling his shoe up with alcohol and drinking the booze directly from it. The 17-second clip starts off with the man posing with his booze and shoe.

He then proceeds to pour some alcohol out of the bottle and directly into his shoe. From there, the unidentified individual chugs his shoe-booze as the cameraman zooms into his face. The situation made a lot of locals uncomfortable.

The clip has been viewed over 157 000 times on Twitter after it was shared on the app by Trevor Papi Mahasela, who simply captioned the post: "Ya neh!!"

This man's crazy antics have resulted in Mzansians feeling all kinds of grossed out. Image: @TrevorPapi

Source: Twitter

Many peeps made mention of Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who performs the 'shoey' after winning a race. Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some locals made jokes while others tried their best not to vomit:

@JuniorProtus believes:

"This is something Mr Smeg would do."

@sakiiwo_n asked:

"And he still wears that same shoe???"

@ImVeeMk responded with:

"Someone's father, someone's pillar of strength."

@Chris_oxzts wrote:

"Okay maybe I'm too young and broke to understand but what's the flex here??? You just drank expensive champagne which now has sweat from your feet, I doubt that's a nice taste."

@nolo_dee tweeted:

"Free my people from the shackles of alcohol."

@Givenkazeni added:

"He’s either spending the rest of the evening with one shoe on or with a wet sock."

"Ibizwani ke lena": Man shares custard and pap dish, Mzansi is absolutely disgusted

In other news that has raised eyebrows, Briefly News previously reported that when it comes to food, people like experimenting with different combinations to see what they will like. This is also the case for social media user @Bestmvle_Sjava, who decided to let Mzansi in on his favourite pap and custard combination. He captioned the post:

"Nicest meal ever."

There has been a long debate among Mzansi social media users about whether or not uphutu (mealie pap) should be enjoyed with sugar or not. The post has now sparked a new debate on whether custard goes with the staple South African dish.

Some were actually keen on trying the weird combination but others were just not convinced about it. Some even went as far as calling it a disgusting food choice.

Source: Briefly.co.za