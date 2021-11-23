South Africans are hitting back at a recent Nando’s social media post and many people are asking why the account holder has been so quiet

The fast-food chain joined a conversation about pap and rice between two guys and the reactions will have you busting

Some folks are wondering about the company admins' whereabouts and some feel the franchise wants to bribe locals with pap but not meat

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nando’s is an uninvited guest after joining a conversation between two guys on social media. The two social media users were engaging in a debate on what they eat the most of.

One local guy said he prefers pap and not rice or pasta. The fast-food outlet just dropped a hot response to @MandlaMathye_ who loves his traditional pap and not what is regarded as luxury items such as rice and pasta.

The popular restaurant store delivered a killer punch to Mandla, who believes a man should stick to pap, but Nando's says he should not worry about pap but must bring a generator and a bucket of water to the household.

Nando's was referring to water cuts in many Mzansi townships and also referred to the most recent power cuts owing to Eskom’s loadshedding. The company’s admin wrote:

“Ska wara, we'll take care of the pap. Indoda must just come ka generator le di bucket tsa metsi."

Nando's has joined a conversation between two guys. Image: @MandlaMathye_/Twitter/TolgaAkmen/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The hilarious post reads:

@Linda_Boezo said:

“A whole Nando's, no back-up? I'll own shares if I show up with the generator?”

@Mashoodo7 said:

“Oh you are back to making jokes? That Gareth Cliff thing is now water under the bridge I guess.”

@Scitecomedist said:

“Hawu Nandi usasekhona kanti.”

@Mduduzi8820 said:

“The political chicken.”

@Mbalelo09 said:

“Lol kanti ini yenzeni leNandos yeNkosi ningasakhoni nokuhleka nje?”

@Asandathandekax said:

“Nando's your humour is too dry.”

@Mthi_ said:

“Ma Nando Nando! You back.”

@Brianmp1427 said:

“Nandi Nandi ubuyaphi, umuntu kalahlwa serious.”

@Tumelo8946 said:

“We haven't forgotten about the Gareth Cliff issue now you want to bribe us ngepapa.”

Nando’s savage moments: 5 Clapbacks that are hotter than their chicken

Checking out a similar article, Briefly News posted that the fast-food restaurant seemed to have hired a social media team that doesn’t lack sassiness, and those who dare to take on the Nando’s admin often gets grilled more than their chicken.

Briefly News reported on several cases where Nando’s had South Africans laughing out loud with their fiery clapbacks.

We decided to take a look at some of Nando’s hits in 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za