South Africans are once again delighted as they celebrate with a beautiful woman who recently secured a degree

Lindokuhle Mthupha took to Twitter to share stunning images of herself during her graduation ceremony and many are praising her

The stunner, who appears to be based in Swaziland and focused on Information Technology, is also being encouraged to keep digging for more degrees

Londokuhle Mthupha is another inspiring woman who recently saw her academic dreams coming true. The stunning lady headed to Twitter to post beautiful snaps of herself during graduation.

Lindokuhle can be spotted in a beautiful graduation garment and holding her qualification. South African social media users are delighted for her and are now sharing good messages to the young and ambitious woman.

The stunner who seems to be living in Eswatini, also acknowledged the support from her followers. On top of that, she didn’t only credit her hard work but thanked God for providing all the wisdom to ensure she succeeded.

The woman’s bio on Linkedin suggests that she enrolled at the South African Nazarene University and focused on Information Technology. She wrote on Twitter:

“I will do this for you in a way that you will know it was Me... God.”

Lindokuhle Mthupha is being congratulated on social media. Image: @LeendorM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Philani_Sr said:

“To work with and walk alongside your greatness has been a masterclass in grace and how to hold an unflinching affinity to excellence! Congratulations and onwards and upwards Dzab'lase!”

@KKhulase said:

“You're beautiful and kind!”

@Nqokhondlo said:

“Congratulations babe, to more please.”

@NisoShabangu said:

“Congratulations Lindo, a great achievement.”

@ThembelaNii said:

“Congratulations Lindokuhle.”

@Nottixm said:

“Well done Lindokuhle!!! Keep shining sisi.”

@ZamahlubiDlami3 said:

“Kuhle kakhulu.”

@LeendorM said:

“Thank you so much. You guys continue to raise the bar even higher, I’m just trying to keep up…”

