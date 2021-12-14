Social media users reacted favourably to a post about whether they enjoyed traditional African trotters or whether they ate it due to peer pressure?

Users did not hold back with many sharing meme's about why they absolutely adored eating the traditional dish

A consensus reached was that about the dish but one user said the only snag was how "sleepy" one felt after eating the dish

Tweeps were left salivating after a social media user asked them if they enjoyed African trotter's. Image: @GololemoSA_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media users were left salivating when one user posted a picture of a traditional African dish, cow trotters and asked them if they only indulged due to “peer pressure?"

@GomolemoSA_ asked peeps if they enjoyed the delicacy or did they consume it due to tradition.

“Do you eat cow trotters or is it peer pressure?”

Tweeps had only good things to say about the African delicacy.

@ushuni_ said:

"They are awesome man.”

@Ohtes_Peace said:

“I love having them.”

@PVigilancebluz said:

“I do eat them.”

One user didn’t hold back and @lutendo77 jokingly said:

“Man, I'd finish that whole plate all by myself.”

@N4545259170 reacted:

“I eat them no peer pressure.”

@BlaqDown said:

“The only problem is that you become sleepy afterward, but this is …”

@Mlalaze_ controversially responded.

“Chinese eat dogs is it peer pressure or traditional?”

@GololemoSA_ cheekily said:

“Could do both.”

@Mlalaze_ added:

“Food goes with how they taste, no element of customs attached.”

@blaq_furry added:

“They claim its medical, so what your excuse African except for Poverty.”

@Mlalaze brought the food debate to conclusion when he said:

“Exactly what I meant... No peer pressure or traditional practice.”

