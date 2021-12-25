Local business owner @nahumuntitled has never been one for the convention, founding their jewellery business back in 2019

Today, the dedicated entrepreneurs love for precious stones has brought them a loyal clientele and it's just beginning

Briefly News sat down exclusively with the young creative as they opened up about their ever-evolving experience in the world of jewellery making

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Local jewellery designer @nahumuntitled began their business with just a few supplies and a dream in their bedroom back in 2019. Today, the artists thriving business has seen their work being sold all over the internet, with some help of course from social media.

Local jewellery designer @nahumuntitled has a thriving small business. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Briefly News sat down exclusively with the young creative as they opened up about their humble beginnings and shared their invaluable advice with aspiring business owners.

Check out the inspiring interview below:

When did you first start making your products?

"I started in 2019 but business only took effect in 2021. That's when everything started picking up."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What inspired you to make jewellery and sell your products online?

"My love for wearing jewellery. I enjoy giving loved ones gifts especially gifts I've created myself and jewellery is a fun and intimate way of showing my appreciation, from the beads, gemstones, chain designs and colours I use to the pendants I'd choose for them.

"I'd be so proud of my works that I'd sometimes post them on my Instagram stories and people ended up enquiring and purchasing."

What are some of the challenges of running a business like yours?

"Making sure that my creations always fit according to how the client wants it. I always emphasize giving me your most accurate size when someone places an order.

"I do have sizing charts but I know jewellery is more loved when it sits just how you want it and I strive to make sure to meet my client's requirements."

What's your favourite part about the job?

"I've two favourite parts about this job. The first one is obviously when the creation begins. I feel like I'm connecting with my inner child every time I create and put together a set.

"The second favourite part is the feedback. It's really a boost to keep on creating when I hear that my love and energy is felt through my pieces."

What does it take to become a jewellery maker? Do you think anyone can do it?

"I feel it takes good discipline and genuine love for creating to become a jewellery maker and I do believe anyone can do it, especially beading even if it's just for fun. Beading is therapeutic for the soul."

What are your sources of inspiration when it comes to designing a piece?

"Mostly interactions with my mother and how I remember my late grandmother. My stainless steel collection was actually handpicked by my mother. She saw my dedication and enjoyment for my new business and I thought availing what she picked would be a good way to honour her while she's alive."

And finally, what advice do you have for anyone hoping to venture into entrepreneurship?

"Handle yourself with grace when you make minor mistakes and listen to your clients. Most importantly, know who you're providing your product/service to, don't try to break into a market that isn't aligned with you."

Young lady converts waste plastic bottles into strong building blocks

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that a lady, Nzambi Matee, has gained massive social media attention with her skill in converting wastes into building blocks.

The woman’s initiative is helping Kenya deal with its enormous plastic wastes. In a CBS video interview reshared on Instagram, the 29-year-old material scientist revealed that she always gets excited whenever she sees wastes.

How it is done

Showing off how she does everything, the lady held out smithereens of plastics in one of her hands, revealing that she mixes them with sand.

According to Matee, during the mixture, the plastics become the binder, holding the sand in place. The mixture is then fed into a machine that grinds everything to look like water-mixed cement, UN reports.

They are strong

The mixture is poured into moulding boxes and cast into small bricks (blocks). What makes her kind of bricks different from others is that they are hard to break.

Matee smashed it on the floor in the video to show that it can withstand pressure.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions it gathered when Kemi Fayehun reshared the video on Instagram:

raines_001 said:

"Price of cement about to go down in 5 - 8yrs time."

jasmine201207 said:

"Wow woman I bless God for you."

olamydes said:

"We need her contact too."

godson_gram__melanin said:

"I hope the govt and BANKS especially, gives her a good incentive i.e loan, to enable her produce more of it."

ultra_pap said:

"This is highly commendable. Go Green. There is also a lady and my former university colleague in Ibadan, Nigeria who does amazing things with pure water sachets."

Source: Briefly News