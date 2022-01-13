Keneilwe Ledwaba is a strong young woman who is proving to the nation that your education does not define your career path

The North West native is an accounting graduate who decided to not follow that job choice but to rather become a construction worker

Keneilwe uses her social media platforms to share the stunning work she does and to promote following your dreams

Keneilwe Ledwaba is an accounting graduate with a difference. The stunning young lady decided to switch career paths and get into construction. Keneilwe uses various social media platforms to show off the beautiful work she does.

She shared a post on Twitter recently of herself working on a wall with a caption explaining how much she enjoys her job. Briefly News was truly inspired by the Saffa woman's hustle and passion for her work and reshared her post to Facebook.

The Facebook post about Keneilwe gained a whopping 4 500 reactions as peeps take the time out of their days to wish the young lady well.

Some social media users are a bit sus about how clean Keneilwe is in the construction pic

Sampi Papichou Dieya shared:

"Too clean to be true. She must redo her pic with some dust and protective gear."

Ladislas Kangaji wrote:

"She is looking so clean to be working on the construction site."

Mandla Msweswe Mabhena asked:

"Where is her protective gear?"

Other social media users are living for the women empowerment

Moon Dreyer said:

"Girl power. You go girl, in my next life I want to do just that."

Freedom Tshuma commented:

"SA women are strong and independent."

Down ToEarth called out the haters:

"Those saying she is too clean to have done this job, can't you see the photo has a filter which would explain why she looks so "perfect". She is doing a great job."

