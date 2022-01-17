Nando’s South Africa has taken a stab at the lines people have to stand in at Home Affairs offices in Mzansi

A social media user shared the hilarious sign and Nando’s was grateful that they appreciate the humour

People had a good chuckle at the accuracy of Nando’s shade, however, some were not that impressed

Nando’s South Africa is always on the ball when it comes to current affairs. Just recently they took a stab at Home Affairs over the ungodly lines people are subject to having to wait in.

Nando’s has taken a shot at Home Affairs that has people of SA laughing. Image: Twitter / @NandosSA

The people of Mzansi live for the spice that Nando’s delivers, especially when it is directed at government.

@NandosSA shared a post made by a customer who showed off their new in-store signboard. The sign reads: “Waiting in line is so Home Affairs.”

If you have ever been to a Home Affairs, then you know that pain that is being explained. You have to take a whole day off work to get a simple task done, and sometimes you don’t even come out successful.

Mzansi reacts to the saucy Nando’s signboard

Nando’s never fails to leave the people if Mzansi laughing over the accuracy of the shots they take. While the Home Affairs lines are no joke, this jab is pretty funny.

People took to the comment section to have a good chuckle, however, some feel the Nando’s team has gotten a little weak.

Take a look at some of the comments

@LupiG7 said:

“Iyhoooo. Since the past week struggling with the Home Affairs online (#eHomeAffairs) @HomeAffairsSA #aaronmotsoaledi. What could be worse mara?! Even their customer call centre number is down! ANC government is the pits♂️ ♀️ ♂️ ♀️”

@Cozmic_Love said:

“Can we please have the old social media team! Nina niyabhora shame.”

@MissPoison15 said:

“You guys know how to do the things that makes the pots to happen.”

@MissReeds3 said:

@blaq23haz said:

