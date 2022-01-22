Mary Amega Mensah is a female barber with a decade of experience in the male-dominated profession

The young artisan started as an apprentice and has since perfected the craft to the delight of her clients

Mary recently sat for a television interview to talk about how she started, her challenges, and her success

Women are removing limitations that once impeded them from pursuing careers in male-dominated fields, and Mary Amega Mensah has made laudable gains as a female barber.

The 30-year-old artisan has mastered her craft and established herself in the profession to the delight of male clients who constantly want their hair creatively trimmed.

Affectionately called Fesh The Barber, Mary told TV3 Ghana that she started as an apprentice and has since been at it for over a decade after perfecting the craft.

How Mary started

''I went to one shop and asked a man to teach me. I was the only female apprentice by then, and this man didn't want to teach me. Maybe I can become perfect, I might take away his customers. And I'm very smart and intelligent.

''So, whenever I'm sitting, I'll just be watching how you're operating the machine. One day, I called my junior brother and tried something on him, and it worked, and I quit being an apprentice,'' she recalled.

Mary admits that achieving success as a female barber has not been devoid of challenges.

Braving the odds

Despite the social stigma coupled with new clients underrating her skills, Mary focuses on developing her brand and craft. The goal is to attract and satisfy more clients. ''Whenever I'm done with them, they go like you've surprised me.''

