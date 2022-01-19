A young lady has inspired netizens with her achievement after making strides in her venture despite the challenges

The audacious entrepreneur with the Twitter name GoodnessAdeosun produces stunning garments for the feet

She released the latest photos of the slippers, saying that she juggles between medical school and business

Young entrepreneurs are making impressive strides in various fields, and a talented lady with the Twitter name GoodnessAdeosun has inspired many with her achievement.

Despite the challenge of juggling between work and business, she has chalked commendable success.

In a Twitter post sighted by Briefly News, GoodnessAdeosun disclosed that she combined her young venture and studies.

Smart and Talented: Young Lady who Combines Work and Medical School

Source: Twitter

The hustle

''The summary of my life “Busy juggling between medical school and business,'' she wrote.

Hard work pays

The young entrepreneur uploaded photos of her work as she posed with newly made slippers in different colours. She has motivated many through her hard work.

As of the time of this publication, her post had garnered 986 retweets, 30 quote tweets, and 5,403 likes.

From Unemployment to CEO

Meanwhile, Briedfly News reported that, when Godwin Agyapong decided to venture into the technology industry, he was unemployed with little to no idea of how he would finance his business idea into reality.

But that didn't deter him from pursuing his goal to start a high-quality delivery and pickup system, which became known as LocQar.

At the time, it was just an idea inspired by the Amazon Locker and shot into reality following a tragedy that nearly claimed his life.

Agyapong had returned to Ghana from the US with a degree from the California State University, where he studied Communication and minored in International Business.

Ghanaian behind Sparkxx Foods & Beverages

Meanwhile, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh is the Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time stoked his passion to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends.

