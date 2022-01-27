Mzansi was left stunned after learning about a British Airways plane that had its door ripped off

The incident took place at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 25 January during a jet bridge towing routine

British Airways released a statement apologising to the affected customers who were meant to aboard the damaged plane

There is never a dull moment in Mzansi. In the latest unbelievable moments, a door was ripped off a British Airways plane at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 25 January.

A British Airways plane had its door ripped off during a a jet bridge towing routine this week. Image: @IvanLeonZA / Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Twitter post shared by @IvanLeonZA stated that it was the Boeing 777's door that was forcibly removed. The cause of the incident is said to have happened during a jet bridge towing routine when the door was left open.

He captioned the tweet:

“British Airways Boeing 777-300ER - Cape Town International Airport International Terminal - 26 January 2022. "That'll Buff Right Out!"”

It was further reported that the damaged plane was booked to be used for a return flight to the UK and passengers were moved to a later flight.

Responding to the shocking incident which subsequently affected its customers, the airline said:

"We have apologised to our customers for the slight delay to their departure from Cape Town due to an issue with the original aircraft. Our customers are now safely on their way to London," British Airways said in a statement as reported on News 24.

Online users took to Twitter to unpack the rather unusual incident:

@tom_goko said:

“Damn, why didn't he/she request to have it closed so as to re-position the bridge? That's a long GS delay.”

@bobstar1701 reacted:

“Must be a new Covid19 fresh air policy.”

@7771Jake wrote:

“It’s a safety measure to prevent blowing a slide!”

@Flya310q said:

“I’m gonna say that is gonna cost somebody their job.”

@gearthrower99 commented:

“Seen something similar happen due to a lack of chocks being installed and parking brake not set.”

@Pauldasilva67 said:

“Could be an issue getting the aircraft pressurised...and maybe breezy in the first few rows of the cabin.”

