A gorgeous "it girl" recently headed to the timeline to flex a key to a new apartment at the tender age of 19

Taking to her Twitter account, @its_thandong posted side by side pictures showing her lux abode

Mzansi was instantly taken by the revelation, seeing tweeps make a beeline to the lass' mentions to react

How many people can boast of owning or renting their first apartment at the tender age of 19? While we may not know this, what we do know is what one young lass posted on the timeline.

Heading online using her Twitter handle @its_thandong, the "it girl" seems to have figured out the recipe to success early on and shared a rather convincing claim to prove this.

A young stunner has headed online to flex her apartment. Image: @its_thandong

Source: Twitter

"First apartment at 19," she simply captioned a pair of pictures.

They show her holding up keys to the abode in one hand. Astonishingly, in the second picture, while holding the key up in much the same way, she appears on camera, spotting a radiant smile that lights up a room.

The area of the residence pictured appears to be the kitchen. It looks modernly stylish, is fully furnished – encompassing all the necessary appliances – and most importantly, is spotless.

Mzansi had a field day taking to the comments section to react to the brilliant scenes. Unsurprisingly, many peeps questioned the validity of her claim, while others were more circumspect and questioned, instead, whether the apartment had been bought or rented.

Saffas air mixed views

In other cases, online users accepted that the apartment in question might well have been student accommodation. Briefly News took a sharp turn into the comments to unearth all the interesting reactions to the post.

@luyanda_magcai wrote:

"Are you guys renting or buying? I’m confused."

