A fun woman from Umhlanga has caught the attention of peeps after a video of her dancing went viral

TikTok user @chey_pienaar posted the interesting video clip of the lady, who she says has a heavy life story

Saffas were wholly intrigued by the woman, who peeps only know as Melissa, and her outlandish moves

A video has gone viral of a lady dancing in the road and peeps are loving it. Image: @chey_pienaar/ TikTok

A woman’s excitable dance moves have gotten the attention of peeps after a video of her dancing in the street went viral.

In the TikTok video posted by @chey_pienaar a scarf-clad lady dressed in a black tank top, tracksuit pants, and white sneakers can be gyrating her body while onlookers from nearby restaurants gawk at her in astonishment.

User @chey_pienaar captioned the hilarious video:

“Have you spotted the Umhlanga lady yet? Always vibing in the streets #southafrica.”

@Jj said:

"If she hits my car like that I will drive over her. I don't care how vibey or cool she is."

Chey Pienaar replied:

"I’ve got many videos of this vibey lady on different days. Will post one a day (no hate please, she’s a vibe)."

Matthew Scholtz648 said:

"Try this in Cape Town and you will be on a T shirt tomorrow."

lazy5k8er added:

"She must come stand in front of my car and do that, the results will shock you."

Chéri Claw

"I know Mellisa, she is quite a dear friend of mine. She's just coping in a way that helps her. She is a beautiful woman inside and out."

Chey Pienaar replied:

"She must cope in whatever way helps her, even if unorthodox. Im a fan !"

@Tasmiyah reacted:

"She has an amazing story.. she’s been through so much."

@Kay Chetty added:

"Strangely yes, this weekend we were in Umhlanga and my son was fascinated by her."

Jessica Coetzer said:

"Sending her all the love in the world, but please don't hit my bonnet or else I too will have to use a coping mechanism."

@Juzza reacted:

"Omg just saw her for the first time this weekend vibing on the promenade !!! I’d love to know her story."

