A doting doctor took to her Twitter to share pics of a strange item she removed from her little patient’s ears

The physician shared the pics via her Twitter handle @dr_lovelee and South Africans have been sharing their own horror stories

The parents of Mzansi can concur and extracted peanuts, chicken and paper balls from their children’s noses and ears

A medical doctor took to Twitter to share the funniest thing; she removed a piece of corn from a kid’s ear and peeps can’t stop laughing.

The lady doctor took to her Twitter to tell Saffas about the unusual discovery and it had them in stitches.

She posted two snaps showing a syringe, stainless steel bowl, and inside the bowl; a single piece of corn can be spotted.

The viral post received 11 Retweets; 12 Quote Tweets and 147 reactions.

Keynote speaker Dr Lerato shared the pics via her Twitter handle @dr_lovelee and captioned the viral post:

“Washed a corn kernel out of a child’s ear today… Apparently “it just fell in there by mistake.”

Social media users couldn’t hold back their laughter and reacted with hilarity.

@ThembaKaula wrote:

“Nah, it was put in there. I once rushed to an emergency room after my son put a piece of an orange peel in the nose. "UMdahoma usefake ikhasi le-orintshi ekhaleni. Sebemuse esbhedlela." was the message. Two minutes it was out, found him esedlala nonesi.”

@Thee_Gabby said:

“When my daughter was 2 she sneezed and something brown stuck out her nose - naturally I thought it was snot. As I tried to wipe it, turns out it was a dried up leaf Disappointed but relieved face. She was too small to fully explain how it got there.”

@Bonify_M added:

“2nd day of school this year, my 9 yr old thought this would fit well in her ear. She just picked it up from the ground and straight into her ear, no reason.”

@dr_lovelee replied:

“Kids are walking science experiments.”

@msK_manaswe added:

“My son put in peanuts in his nostrils. Trauma of going from Nelspruit to Witbank to an ENT. To this day I don't pack peanuts in his lunch box.”

@HumaDineo reacted:

“Same with my son. Luckily he sneezed it out later that evening.”

@LadyCeeL said:

“This reminds me of my own story. Apparently, my sister pulled a chicken piece out of my nostril.”

@Onica_MC wrote:

“Mine chews papers and make them into small little balls that he pushes up his nose.”

