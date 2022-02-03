Currently trending on social media is a video of a woman showing off her newly-installed artificial eyelashes

In the video, the woman is seen sporting extra-long and full lashes with her eyes in a red and teary state

The video, which has since gone viral, has left many people amused and some concerned over the state of her eyes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When it comes to fashion, there are no limits to how far people will go when it comes to standing out in style.

A lady recently became the topic of discussion on social media after a video of her went viral in which she is seen flaunting some extra-long artificial eyelashes.

The video of the long lashes has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @krakstv (Instagram), Natdanai Pankong / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

The woman, who appears to have just installed the attachments, seemed to be battling with red and teary eyes as seen in the video.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reactions

Check out some comments below:

am.dinma:

"Cob web."

01____thinny:

"Una go sha wan blind una self sha."

percy_black:

"She’s not allowed to be teary o..."

vanessa_xx____:

"I’m crying for her."

_muyeez:

"Is she showing her eyelashes or how sad she is?"

priceless_bree:

"My eyes are tearing up on her behalf."

just_seyifunmi:

"See as the eyes become red ‍♀️"

golden_treasuree:

"Looking at this alone is making my eyes watery. Smh."

yablooggz:

"Imagine fixing this kind eyelashes when been served breakfast lol, tears overflow."

t_belemzie:

"Looks as if dog fur got stuck but come why are her eyes now red??"

jumpsuit_magazine:

"If I had these lashes I won't even bother boarding flights, imma just start blinking aggressively."

hey_scenty:

"My own be say mk una no blind as a result of doing d most unnecessary shii. Love n light ❤️!"

"Jy sal braai": Lady shares pic of men in danger, SA hilariously warns them in Afrikaans

In other funny social media news, Briefly News previously reported that @_LeratoMabuza shared a snap of a group of guys trying to be 'creative'. The pic shows the men standing in a pool and using an electric appliance. The scary part is that they balanced the extension chord and plugs on shoes.

With one kick or the move of a hand, the entire contraption would end up in the swimming pool and probably end up electrocuting them. @_LeratoMabuza asked peeps online who saw her post to warn the men in Afrikaans and the results are sure to make a tear drop dramatically from your eye in laughter.

The post gained just over 200 likes on Twitter but the pure comedy gold in the replies section makes for a good laugh.

Source: Briefly News