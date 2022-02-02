A Twitter user shared a pic of a few men standing in a pool while they balanced a few electric chords on a rubber shoe

They seemed to be trying to cook something inside the swimming pool but the danger in their actions has resulted in some witty social media reactions

Netizens were asked by the OP to warn the men but do it in Afrikaans and boy did the responders do a good job

@_LeratoMabuza shared a snap of a group of guys trying to be 'creative'. The pic shows the men standing in a pool and using an electric appliance. The scary part is that they balanced the extension chord and plugs on shoes.

With one kick or the move of a hand, the entire contraption will end up in the swimming pool and probably end up electrocuting them. @_LeratoMabuza asked peeps online who saw her post to warn the men in Afrikaans and the results are sure to make a tear drop dramatically from your eye in laughter.

The post gained just over 200 likes on Twitter but the pure comedy gold in the replies section makes for a good laugh.

A woman asked her followers to warn a group of men, who were participating in a dangerous activity, in Afrikaans. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the post below:

Get comfortable because these jokes are lit

@MokwaiSekai shared:

"Julle gaan julle gat sien..."

Translation: "You all will see your bums"

@rtrethabile's hilarious response made no sense:

"Die boerewors bokke!!!"

@Rorisan73612413 shared:

"Jy sal braai."

Translation: "You will braai."

@FelicityZabe shared:

"Klim uit die water dis gevaarlik."

Translation: "Climb out the water, it's dangerous."

@PeekayMashego talked about a popular Afrikaans TV show:

"Hy hy jou 7de Laan. Klim uit die swembad."

Translation: "Hey hey, you 7de Laan. Clim out the swimming pool."

@Nhlanhl98195135 hilariously wrote:

"Koeksister my sister."

