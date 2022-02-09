A determined Mzansi mother got Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court despite having to face many hurdles along the way

Social media user @rhibela_omhle shared her story online, reminding people to never give up just because things get hard

Seeing the inspirational post left many with hope and they took to the comment section to thank the beautiful woman

Getting Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court is no small change! A powerful and inspirational Mzansi woman shared her story, reminding people of the hard road she travelled to get to where she is today.

This title does not come easy. It requires many sleepless night, tears, moments of self-doubt and so so much more.

Social media user @rhibela_omhle took to Instagram to share the incredible news that she has officially been Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court.

“Yesterday, the 12th of October 2021 before Acting Judge Rusi I got Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court. This is one day that I've always looked forward to since my day 1 at work.”

Not only did she share the good news, she also shared what it took to get there. Admitting to her failures the stunning woman reminded people that just because you fail does not mean you must give up.

“I wrote my board exams 3 times guys . Every time I wrote, it became more harder. I didn't give up or even think of it. I kept trying.”

Despite the endless struggles @rhibela_omhle never gave up and look at her now. Sisi, congratulations!

People left screaming in the comment section out of pure inspiration

Reading this post left many overwhelmed with pride and inspiration. Seeing the work this woman put into her dreams reminded peeps that they need to keep on pushing.

People took to the comment section to congratulate her and to thank her for sharing her inspirational story.

Take a look at the comments

@vapi_thando said:

“Congrats, , super proud & happy for you ”

@khanya_madolo said:

“Congratulations my love I'm so happy for you❤️❤️❤️”

@reneifr said:

“I’m here in 2022 but still congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️”

@2036_lisa said:

“Congrats maRhibela ”

