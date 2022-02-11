Popular social media user @kulanicool had peeps laughing out loud after sharing what a girl wrote as a social media status update

He shared a photo of the young teen taken from behind in a taxi which reveals how she has been cutting people off this year

Several South African online users responded with jokes and witty comments on the Twitter post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular social media user @kulanicool took to social media to share a photo of a girl typing a social media update on her phone and her message has peeps in stitches.

Peeps could not help but laugh at teen's WhatsApp status shared on social media recently. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The tweet was posted on Friday, 11 February, and shows a photo taken from the girl seated in a taxi. Her status reads:

“The way I’m cutting people off this year yhu!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The tweet is gaining a lot of traction. Online users responded with laughs and banter at the post. Others also joked that the woman sitting next to the girl was probably in fear that she was next to get cut off.

@theFitnessPrii said:

“Most tweets that go viral are definitely tweeted from inside a taxi.”

@ribz_rb wrote:

“That yhu!!! Says a lot.”

@MrsPee3 said:

“She's had enough.”

@Vhasetha_MRT commented:

“It's the Zoom for me.”

@KGwaMupulana reacted:

“It's the neighbor for me.”

@Nipho_perfect commented:

“No one actually cares.”

@Mukovhe24 shared:

“People always have their cameras on.”

Teens call lady out in public for wearing fake Versace

In more teens causing a commotion, Briefly News previously reported that we can't all afford to buy authentic luxury brands but some of us would definitely love to.

A clip of teens laughing at a woman who can be seen wearing a fully fake Versace tracksuit has been shared online and Saffas did not know whether they should laugh or scold the youngsters - because shame, the woman only wants to be fancy.

In the clip that was shared by popular Twitter user, @Kulanicool, the youngsters can be seen walking past the fake Gucci-wearing woman when suddenly they start exchanging words. The woman can be heard asking them not to cheek her while they yell back that she is wearing fake Gucci.

Source: Briefly News