This week has seen some more interesting news from across South Africa. Mzansi reacted to the news that the Powerball lotto had paid R167 million to one winner. Slik Talk has found his voice again and went on a rant about Minnie Dlamini.

Three teenage schoolgirls can be seen breaking the internet with their fantastic dance moves in a new viral TikTok video and another little schoolgirl sure left older students impressed as she displayed her dance skill in public. Phelokazi BigBear Mp showed her amazing strength and flexibility on TikTok.

1. South Africans React to Lottery Powerball Winner Who Scored R167 million

The South African lottery recently shared the dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draw on Friday, 11 February which revealed a jackpot winner who bagged a whopping R167,332,410!

South Africans shared their views on recent announcement of a Powerball jackpot winner who bagged R167 million. Image: @sa_lottery / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The announcement, shared on Twitter, attracted a lot of attention and comments. While some users were excited at the news of the big win, others expressed their doubts about Mzansi's lottery system.

2. Slik Talk Marks Return With Jab at Minnie Dlamini, Khune Catches Strays: "You Secured the Bag"

Slik Talk has been laying low since his humiliating defeat to rapper Cassper Nyovest in their #FameVSClout boxing match in December. That is until the news of media personality Minnie Dlamini's divorce.

The controversial Youtuber appears to have had bones to pick with Minnie for some time. But after waiting for almost two months for the fire in his belly to be returned, Slik Talk seems to have found his voice.

3. Schoolgirls Takes Centre Stage With Side Split in Viral Online Video, Mzansi Left Gobsmacked

Three teenage schoolgirls can be seen breaking the internet with their fantastic dance moves in a new viral TikTok video. In the video, three schoolgirls can be seen taking part in the viral clip that received 41.4k views and 3 393 reactions online.

The students are participating in TikTok's video snap challenge where users demonstrate "three poses in one continuous movement" using an effect on a popular cellphone brand.

4. Little Schoolgirl in Long Sleeves Gives Killer Waist Moves as She Dances in Front of Students in Cute Video

A little schoolgirl sure left older students impressed as she displayed her dance skill in public.

The talented girl demonstrated confidence all through as she shook her body in rhythm with an African song playing in the background they all appeared conversant with.

As cheers from the older students watching her grew, she switched to a legwork dance and continued the waist move.

The kid did a half-gallop and began dramatically pointing her finger in the faces of the students, a dance move they related with and also returned to the dancing girl.

5. Curvy Stunner’s Amazing Strength and Flexibility Dazzles on the TL: “Size Is Not a Barrier”

Phelokazi BigBear Mp showed her amazing strength and flexibility on TikTok. Phelokazi did a wall handstand before sliding her legs down and back up and balancing on her hands. Her core strength is undeniably high!

Before getting back into a standing position, the stunning woman performed a handstand with her legs split apart. Social media users were gobsmacked at her ability to maintain such a strong and difficult exercise.

While many TikTok users brought up Phelokazi's weight she took everything with a pinch of salt and tons of positivity. The breathtaking queen of curves was a picture of class as she responded to some rather negative comments.

