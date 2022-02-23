Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee took to social media to share video footage and images related to a hectic robbery

The disturbing incident that saw a woman who robbed of her expensive ring and Rolex is said to have happened in Pretoria

While the footage is somewhat confusing, a reward has been put out for anyone who may have information on the three suspects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A reward is on offer for information on a stolen diamond ring and a Rolex watch. This comes after reports of a woman who was robbed of her pricey valuables this week at Woodlands Office Park in Pretoria.

A video and images related to a Pretoria robbery where a woman was robbed of her ring and Rolex were shared online. Image: @Abramjee / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Video footage related to the incident was posted by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter. He said there is a reward offered for information on the three suspects leading to arrests and convictions.

People want to know - is it the car or the 2 men they need to look at?

While it is not clear what the footage is supposed to reveal, it shows two men walking in a parking lot before it focuses on a Toyota Fortuner, which is seen speeding off.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Abramjee also shared images of the stolen items on a second post related to the crime in question. Anyone with information can call Lucia on 065 979 6708.

The post baffled several South African users who took to the comments section to try to make sense of the incident:

@Thapelo_PS replied:

“I don’t know who I should be looking for because I see 2 people walking. Please plug us.”

@Mark19779 wrote:

“Walking around with a Rolex in South Africa, what could go wrong??"

@dhb1989 said:

“Pretty useless footage tbh. I'm assuming it's got nothing to do with the 2 gents walking and that the 3 robbers were in the Fortuner?”

@mdu1mbatha commented:

“Reward for conviction when people are clearly indefinable? What does a victim have to do with the prosecution? Shouldn’t arrested be enough?”

@RetiefLeon asked:

“Where is this??? Why no security and why are they still alive??”

Video of Randburg robbery leaves Mzansi disappointed at lack of law enforcement

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a store robbery that was caught in CCTV footage in Randburg, Gauteng. The clip was shared by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter on Wednesday, 16 February.

The video had over 58k views and shows what appeared to be customers browsing around the story. A few seconds later a man walks up to one of the female staff and pushes her to the floor. Another man, who was posing as a customer, forces another male staff member to the floor and they begin to rob the store. A lady in a pink dress is also seen filling a bag with items.

The trio continue on their criminal mission unbothered and are later seen walking out of the store after the staff members were led outside the room.

Source: Briefly News