A Tsonga woman named Vulthari is unable to escape Ukraine after Russia invaded the nation in the early hours of Thursday, 24 February

Vutlhari detailed the terrifying experience she and others have faced as they took shelter at underground metros

Vutlhari has pleaded with South African social media users to share her story so that it can reach the right authorities in Mzansi

A South African woman living in Ukraine has shared her story online. Vutlhari (@Vuvu_M2) is stuck in the war-torn nation as she and other Saffas residing in the European country are living in fear due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Vutlhari explained that they had been woken up at 5am to the petrifying sounds of explosives and missiles. They were forced to leave their safe spaces at their homes and take cover at underground metros.

She has pleaded with other South Africans to share her story so that it reaches the right authorities, explaining that both land and air travel have been suspended.

This South African woman has detailed her fear while seeking shelter and safety as she is trapped in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia. Image: @Vuvu_M2

South Africans send prayers her way

@JayJayN17 shared:

"Sis, can't you cross to Poland or Estonia or Lithuania? Just go to the borders and ask for refugee status. My prayers are with you!!"

@OrdSolas wrote:

"The best advice now is to secure your water and food supplies and all find a safe place to stay. I don't think Russia is going after private citizens but more government infrastructure, so stay away from strategic sites. Stay positive, stick together. Sending you love and support!"

@SIIIIYA_ responded with:

"I first didn't really care much because I didn't think they're any South Africans there vele. But now I regret that thought. I hope that our embassy team will assist you guys soon enough."

@CrowderKhanyiso tweeted:

"Stay safe sisi. Yoh, this must be terrifying!"

Russia attacks Ukraine: Videos of terrifying scenes fill timelines up as people rush to safety

In more news about the ongoing conflict, Briefly News previously reported that Russia invaded Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, 24 February. Russian forces fired numerous missiles at various cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation.

Reports state that Putin addressed the citizens of his country on TV shortly before explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Social media has been flooded with disturbing pictures and videos of Russia's attack.

According to Reuters, the intention of Putin and his military operation was not made immediately clear but he was quoted stating that they do not intend on occupying Ukrainian territories. Al Jazeera reported that the attack on several cities began in Kyiv.

