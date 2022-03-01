Another stunner is celebrating a big win and has headed online to invite Mzansi along for the ride

@nottsmlambo_xo treated her followers to snaps showing off the new apartment she occupies

Saffas were a generous bunch as they made a beeline for the mentions with congratulatory messages

Thanks to the able exploits of a local lass who made good on her vision of securing a title deed, South Ahh has a brand new apartment owner in town.

The gorgeous girl wasted little time as she strode over to the busy timeline to bring her 31 000 followers up to speed on her phenomenal flex. With nothing but a celebration in mind, the Twitter user @nottsmlambo_xo turned to the only song she knew to usher in the sweet win.

The caption read:

"Siri play: Ari Lennox – New Apartment."

The captivating song by the American R&B singer aptly captures and conveys the new tenant's singular message, with the lyrics, in part, reading:

"I just got a new apartment; I'm gon' leave the floor wet; Walk around this b*tch naked (woo); And nobody can tell me sh*t; A girl just bought some lights for decoration; Ain't nobody cooking, nobody baking; Leaving my curls in the shower; And no more missing the hot water."

Locals were sold by the scenes, courtesy of the hot off the press images shared by the influential tweep. One snap captures the sultry stunner holding up the keys to the new abode as she clutches the keys in one hand.

In another for the memory bank, she holds the keys in her outstretched hand in front of her, above the 4 plate ceramic touch control hob in the kitchen. Mzansi reacted to the tweet gleefully as it attracted nearly 6 000 likes and 200 retweets at the time of publication.

Saffas pile on congratulations

Briefly News takes a look at the colourful reactions to the impressive scenes below.

@Uma_Wabo wrote:

"Does Siri play on an android? Asking for a friend. Congratulations, baby girl."

@VeliSamuel said:

"Hope you moving in with your man."

@minnie_bthelezi added:

"Congratulations, baby."

Local dude celebrates buying 1st house

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that another new local homeowner is adding colour to the timeline as he follows in the trail set out by so many others on the Twitter streets.

@justbkay shared a picture of his scenic abode that left many feeling inspired, minus plenty of others who gave off unmissable shades of envy.

The excited gent executed the signature "keys in the hands" pose that has become the hallmark gesture for celebrants.

The caption read:

"Bought my first home and moved in this past weekend."

