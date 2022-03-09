Gorgeous Mzansi woman took to social media with a snap of herself in traditional attire and dropped jaws

Social media user @CarolMotolo explained to Briefly News how she manages both her modern and traditional responsibilities

People were living for the inspiring woman’s vibes and flooded the comment section with sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Culture still runs strong in Mzansi, and it's one of the greatest beauties of our country. Seeing a modern-day boss babe connect with her traditional roots left many clapping.

A lot of people fail to understand how women can still follow restrictive traditional paths such as becoming a traditional healer while living a modern, westernised life too.

Social media user @CarolMotolo took to Twitter with a gorgeous snap in traditional healer attire, letting people know that she's connecting with her roots.

Briefly News got in contact with the stunning woman to get her insight into how women can be both their primitive and modern selves. Seeing the attention her post got, we couldn’t help but realise just how much people respect this woman’s vibe!

Here is what she had to say:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We speak of balance between spiritual and practical life because we put them on a seesaw. If one goes up, another must go down. The fact is they are not competing. Spirituality and practicality are from the same team, they drink the same tea. So, the way to do this is to recognise their part in each other. When you are practising spirituality, don’t forget to be practical. There are so many people who practice spirituality in a dumb way. One needs to get smart there too.

"Similarly, when you are in practical life, don't forget to be spiritual. Practical is not anti-spiritual. In fact, the more spiritual outlook you have in practical life, the better you fare. For example, if you are honest in business, what is that? Spiritual or practical? It is both. Similarly, if you are very scientific about your meditation. What is that? Spiritual or practical? It’s both."

The people of Mzansi gush over the inspiring woman and her post

While all @CarolMotolo is wearing is traditional attire, it is her pride that had people swooning over her picture.

People find women who embrace their roots extremely attractive as it takes a strong and independent woman to handle both traditional and modern roles. A strong woman is definitely the new sexy!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@TD444_TSEPO said:

“Beautiful as always❤️”

@TheDreamer53 said:

“You make this look so sexy and beautiful.”

@moshibudi_ said:

“This picture is soooo refreshing”

@Moagi_GP said:

@Chakubanga18 said:

Khanyi Mbau answers calling, leaves Mzansi fans feeling curious

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau took to social media to share a picture of herself looking gorgeous as usual. However, it was the caption that left a lot of social media users talking.

Mbau shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it:

"They called upon me."

With the growing trend of Mzansi celebrities receiving and accepting the calling, many automatically assumed that Khanyi was revealing a journey to ubungoma.

Source: Briefly News