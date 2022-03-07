One lady took to social media to let the world know that nothing makes her day more than a woman who smiles back

Social media user @JaYunnaMonae highlighted the power that lies in a simple smile and the importance of women supporting one another

Others jumped into the comment section, agreeing with what @JaYunnaMonae and letting other ladies know they should always smile back

Women are on the rise and we need to stand together. One lady highlighted the power of a simple smile and others jumped on the topic.

Social media user @JaYunnaMonae let women know that they should smile at one another. Image: Twitter / @JaYunnaMonae

Source: Twitter

Today women deal with a lot of backlash from one another and that needs to change. The only way ladies are going to stop men from downing them is if they first rectify that among themselves.

A stunning social media user who goes by the Twitter handle @JaYunnaMonae shared how lush it is when she smiles at a strange woman and they smile back. Day made!

“I love girls that smile back, that’s pretty bitch energy ”

Fellow supportive sisters jump in on the conversation, saying it is a whole entire vibe

There is nothing more inspirational than seeing a woman help lift another woman. Girl power is a thing and these babes are living for it.

The comment section was quickly filled with positive messages of many agreeing how amazing it is when ladies stick together, however, there are unfortunately some who just don’t.

All these women want is for other women to know they’ve got their backs and that there is so much power in a simple smile, so, just smile back!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ClareMossman said:

“Just a shame it rarely happens! Usually, just get a blank stare or looked at like I'm a weirdo.

“I'm smiley! I can't help it!”

@whewchillayy said:

“Am I the only one that gets geeked when girls compliment me? Shit makes my entire day, this girl complimented my nails on Wednesday and I’m still thinking about it. I hope sis is having a great day.”

@222Bakedd said:

