School children dancing on top of their classroom roofs sent social media blazing with their contagious vibe

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads was not sure if this is a good or bad thing, however, these are our future leaders right here

Peeps defended the pupils and their happiness by claiming that they were doing no harm and it is refreshing to see such joy

A bunch of school pupils recently dance on the rooftops of their classrooms. While we are sure the school was not pleased about this, the people of Mzansi are living for these school kids’ vibe.

A bunch of school pupils recently dance on the rooftops of their classrooms.

Source: Getty Images

Dance is an international langue that unites people no matter culture, religion, language or race. In Mzansi we have conquered the toughest times through music and dance, and it is clearly living on with our youth.

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the eye-opening clip to their page, reminding peeps that these are the people of our future. Not sure if that is a good or a bad thing, LOL.

Mzansi people share their feels in the comment section, it looked like a vibe

Yes, sure, this is not exactly something adults should be prompting, however, peeps couldn’t help but feel the energy that was clearly hyping these students up.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Khanyiswa Lingela Fusa said:

“They will make great leaders, I just love their honesty and happy lives let them be.”

Mathapelo Kenke said:

“Our future son in-laws and daughter in-laws ”

Lydia Bongi said:

“Thats what they should be doing enjoying their stress free, debt free, unemployed childhood. Adulthood is not easy… I can’t even dance like that on my pay day.”

Zee Cebile Magubane said:

“It's actually good that they play enjoy themselves now so when they become leaders they will be focused then.”

Mary Tsele said:

“I think they will do just fine. There is nothing wrong with what they are doing, for as long as there is no substances like alcohol and drugs. it's a form of arts. We need to understand dynamics, most of these schools don't even have spots facilities, these kids must do something to replace PT and Sports. They are creative like that.”

